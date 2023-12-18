Pennsylvania Democratic Party endorses State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro for state treasurer

The Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee has endorsed State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro for state treasurer, placing him on a path, if he were to win in November, to become the first statewide office-holder from Erie County since former Gov. Tom Ridge.

Bizzarro, D-3rd Dist., who announced his candidacy for state treasurer in September, was endorsed over the weekend at the party’s Winter State Committee Meeting in Harrisburg, where Pennsylvania Democrats from all 67 counties cast their votes to determine the party’s endorsements for key statewide primary races in the 2024 election.

Bizzarro won his party’s endorsement over Erin McClelland, a former small business owner from Allegheny County.

If victorious in the 2024 primary race, Bizzarro will face off against incumbent Republican treasurer Stacy Garrity in the November general election. Garrity, 59, was elected state treasurer in 2020. She is a businesswoman and a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel.

Bizzarro, 38, of Millcreek Township, has been a member of the State House since 2013.

"I am truly humbled and honored to earn the support of my party and the people who’ve dedicated their lives to building a better future for working families of every type and every size,” Bizzarro stated in a news release. “We made history today, but we’re just getting started.”

“This is a clear message by Democrats from every corner of the commonwealth ― we need candidates who can defeat the extremists, preserve our rights, and defend our future," he added. "We can’t afford to waste time and effort fighting each other when the extremists have their eyes on ending women’s rights, worker’s rights, and democracy itself. The special interests are going to be targeting Pennsylvania, and I’m ready to fight and win ― and help get Democrats elected from the State House to the White House.”

