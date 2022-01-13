Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife during big game hunting trip in Africa

A dentist from Pennsylvania has been accused of using a scenic getaway to Africa as a cover to kill his wife and then collect millions of dollars in life insurance benefits.

Lawrence Rudolph, a big game hunter and the founder of Three Rivers Dental in Pittsburgh, has been charged with mail fraud and foreign murder in connection with the slaying of his wife, Bianca Finizio Rudolph. The pair traveled in late September 2016 to Zambia, where they were to enjoy safaris and hunting trips.

Instead, federal investigators suspect Rudolph killed Bianca and then had her remains quickly cremated. He went to allege her shooting death was accidental and then made claims through seven different insurance companies totaling nearly $5 million in payouts, according to a criminal complaint obtained by People on Wednesday. It was initially filed in a federal court in Colorado back in December.

Bianca, also a big game hunter, hoped to hunt a leopard during their trip — but she was shot in the chest with a Browning shotgun the morning of Oct. 11, 2016, as she prepared to leave their hunting camp in Kafue National Park. Rudolph told authorities he was in the shower at the time, but that he heard the blast and ultimately discovered his wife bleeding on the ground.

According to the criminal complaint, he said “the discharge occurred while she was trying to pack the shotgun into its case.”

Authorities in Zambia ultimately ruled her death accidental, but the consular chief at the U.S. Embassy remained suspicious — especially after Rudolph discussed with the FBI his intentions to cremate Bianca. He had “a bad feeling about the situation,” according to the complaint.

“As a result, he traveled to [the funeral home] with two others from the embassy to take photographs of the body and preserve any potential evidence,” it reads.

Their suspicions were further stoked by a friend of Bianca, who told authorities in October 2016 that she suspected foul play and requested that detectives investigate further. She said Rudolph was verbally abusive, that he cheated on his wife, and that he was engaged in an affair at the time of Bianca’s death.

“Friend also said she believed the cremation to have been against Bianca’s wishes because Bianca was a strict Catholic who had once expressed disapproval that friend’s husband was cremated,” the complaint reads. “Similarly, friends stated, ‘Larry is never going to divorce her because he doesn’t want to lose his money, and she’s never going to divorce him because of her Catholicism.’”

Authorities also later determined that Bianca would not have been able to shoot herself with the type of firearm involved given its long barrel. According to a Colorado medical examiner, “it would be physically impossible to accidentally fire this shotgun in its carrying case and produce the entrance defect noted on the body of Ms. Rudolph.”

“Further, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for Ms. Rudolph to reach the trigger of this weapon even if it was placed in the case with the muzzle pressed against her chest,” according to the complaint.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lawrence on Dec. 22. and was indicted in early January in Colorado, where one of the insurance companies involved is based, the Charlotte Observer reported. He has pleaded not guilty and is expected to go to trial at the end of February.