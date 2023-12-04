Pennsylvania doctor charged with attempted murder in arson at elderly woman's home

Dr. Amy Cohen is has been charged with arson and attempted murder for allegedly setting fire to a woman's home.

LOWER MERION, Pa. - A Pennsylvania doctor is facing attempted murder charges after investigators say she started a fire on the front porch of a home belonging to the grandmother of a woman who is currently dating her ex-boyfriend.

Dr. Amy Cohen, 35, is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $5M cash bail after being charged with first-degree attempted murder, arson, assault, terroristic threats, and other crimes.

The charges stem from an investigation into a Nov. 24 incident in Lower Merion where police say a threatening flyer that included antisemitic language was left at the home of an elderly woman. The flyer, according to police, included specific threats towards the woman's granddaughters who do not live at the home.

Days later, officers were called back to the home by a family member who police say installed exterior cameras following the incident involving the threatening flyer. Investigators say a woman, believed to be Cohen, was captured on camera around 1 a.m. intentionally starting a fire near the front door of the home while the victim slept.

MORE HEADLINES:

The woman attempted to spread the flames by using flammable liquid, according to police, but the fire ultimately burned out without extending beyond the front porch. Authorities say they connected Cohen to the elderly victim's granddaughter and later found evidence that linked Cohen to the arson and threatening flyer.

Cohen, a Narberth resident, was taken into custody Friday and charged with a number of crimes including reckless endangerment, stalking, ethnic intimidation and criminal mischief.