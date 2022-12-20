Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case

Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving.

A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.

The 56-year—old former attorney general was charged by Scranton police after she got into a minor car crash on March 12. Kane denied that she was intoxicated.

Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general, spent eight months behind bars for perjury and other counts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Wingstop set to open several new locations in Pittsburgh region Beaver County school goes virtual as at least 50 students ill with similar symptoms 2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home VIDEO: Navigating the holidays while in addiction recovery DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts