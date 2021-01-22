Pennsylvania father charged in accidental shooting death of his 9-year-old daughter

A man is facing multiple charges after Philadelphia police said his 9-year-old daughter was fatally shot with his firearm by a 5-year-old cousin.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 2300 block of Bouvier Street in north Philadelphia, according to a press release from the police department.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 9-year-old Black female lying in a back bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of the head," police said in the release. "Medics arrived on location and transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where the child was listed in critical condition."

The girl was pronounced dead at 1:50 p.m. Her name has not been released.

Authorities have charged Blake Davis, the 39-year-old father of the girl, with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and reckless endangerment. He also faces two firearms charges, authorities said.

Davis was not home at the time at the time of the shooting, police told NBC News Philadelphia. The news station reported a child met officers at the door and told them the girl had been shot.

Charging documents do not list a lawyer for Davis. Reached by NBC News Friday, Lawrence Bozzelli, Davis' attorney in a prior case, declined to comment and said he had not been assigned to represent Davis.

The case remains under investigation, according to police.