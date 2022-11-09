Pennsylvania: Fetterman wins Senate race
Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman delivers victory speech after winning crucial Senate race in Pennsylvania against Republican Mehmet Oz.
"The Daily Show" host offered a few noteworthy comparisons to make his point about Oprah's endorsement.
Early Wednesday morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed supporters in Detroit to thank them for their support and ask for patience as the final votes are counted.
Mehmet Oz says he believes he will win the key Senate race in Pennsylvania against his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, as the ballot counts come in on Election night.
The lieutenant governor’s projected victory over Republican Mehmet Oz is a remarkable feat for a candidate who suffered a nearly fatal stroke in May.
Maricopa is one of the most populous counties in Arizona and where elections for governor and U.S. Senate are expected to be close. According to Bill Gates, the chairman of the county’s Board of Supervisors, 20% of voting locations were experiencing issues with tabulators. Despite the problems, the county retains paper ballots so that votes will be counted, he said.
Republican Don Bolduc concedes Senate race in New Hampshire to Sen. Maggie Hassan
Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely-watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. (Nov. 7) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for being armed with a knife and demanding the staff “stop the voting.”
AZ Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake weighed in on malfunctions at polling places, claiming that Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day. (Nov. 9)
A man walked into a West Bend polling location Tuesday afternoon with a knife and demanded staff "stop the voting," West Bend police said.
The Bay Area has just endured its lowest high season in more than a decade. A November report from Compass (NYSE: COMP) reveals that not only were overall Bay Area real estate sales statistics bad for October, they were actually historically bad. The 11-county greater Bay Area had the lowest number of home sales in October since 2007, Compass Chief Market Analyst Patrick Carlisle said.
A woman who ate some of America’s finest BBQ called the police when her meat wasn’t cooked to her liking.
"We bet on the people of Pennsylvania - and you didn’t let us down," Fetterman tweeted
Now the driver is going to prison in connection with the racially-motivated hate crime, prosecutors say.
The Senate candidate’s outsider persona has helped him win supporters, but his health struggles have provided detractors with plenty of ammunition
Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
A 34-year-old Asian man was robbed of his prescription glasses in a violent attack involving a gel gun on the New York City subway on Sunday. The incident, initiated by a group of muggers, began inside a Manhattan-bound No. 7 train at the Main Street station in Flushing at around 4:30 p.m., according to police. As the victim got off at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station, the perps followed, snatched his $500 prescription Ray-Ban glasses and smacked him in the face, the New York Daily News reported.
Across the U.S. results are coming in from the 2022 midterm elections. Our USA TODAY Opinion columnists explain what it all means.
All evidence points to “yes,” but Ukrainians fear a trap.
Republican J.D. Vance bests Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race. Democrat Josh Shapiro defeats Trump-backed Doug Mastriano in PA gubernatorial contest.