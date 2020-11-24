Pennsylvania finalizes U.S. election results for Biden: governor

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden attends briefing on national security in Wilmington, Delaware
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden attends briefing on national security in Wilmington, Delaware

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pennsylvania has certified its Nov. 3 election results, finalizing Democrat Joe Biden as winner of the U.S. presidential contest, the state's governor said on Tuesday, cementing Biden's victory in the key political battleground state.

"Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Governor Tom Wolf wrote in on Twitter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

