Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits go on sale Friday

Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits and gift vouchers go on sale starting today for the 2024 season.

They can be purchased through the HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website (Fishandboat.com), on your smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app or by visiting a retail license issuing agent.

The 2024 fishing licenses, permits and vouchers purchased now are valid up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman dies after being hit by shuttle bus in Oakland Washington County man faces nearly 300 child porn-related charges What’s behind unexpected charges on some PNC bank customer accounts VIDEO: 32 additional Rite Aid stores to close, including 2 in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts