A Pennsylvania gas station briefly closed after the only person working walked off the job, leaving a note saying customers 'treat our employees horribly'

A woman holds a pump nozzle in her hand at a gas station and refuels a car.

A Pennsylvania gas station briefly closed on Tuesday after its only employee at the time walked off.

The worker left a note saying customers "treat our employees horribly," per local CBS station KDKA.

A spokesperson said the worker had a "negative" guest experience but the complaint was "inaccurate."

A gas station in Pennsylvania briefly closed this week after its only employee walked off the job.

The GetGo convenience store in Moon Township, roughly 15 miles west of Pittsburgh, was unstaffed for about an hour on Tuesday morning, according to local CBS station KDKA.

The worker walked off at around 6 am, leaving behind a note that said, "Closed because the people of Moon Township treat our employees horribly!!! And ran off the staff."

GetGo spokesperson Jim Sweeney told KDKA, "The store was closed after a team member — the sole team member working in the GetGo at the time — had a negative experience with a guest. During the brief closure, the team member involved posted a handwritten sign in a store window making inaccurate claims about treatment by guests."

The gas station reopened around 7 am. In a statement to Pittsburgh City Paper, GetGo said, "This regrettable sign in no way reflects the appreciation our company and the dedicated Moon Township store team have for those we serve."

"The Team Member remains with the company and we are working with her to learn as much as possible about the situation and to offer any support needed," GetGo spokesperson Dan Donovan told Insider.

The incident points to a larger pattern of workers fed up with issues like low wages and rude customers leaving their jobs. A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, according to the most recent Job Openings, Layoffs, and Turnover Survey (JOLTS) release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with leisure and hospitality workers quitting at more than twice the average national rate.

