Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary remains deadlocked
The Senate Republican primary race in Pennsylvania is still too close to call as Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are neck and neck. Robert Costa has the latest.
The Senate Republican primary race in Pennsylvania is still too close to call as Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are neck and neck. Robert Costa has the latest.
Voters in Pennsylvania head to the polls Tuesday for this year’s primary elections, which will select the two parties’ respective nominees for governor and U.S. Senate.
Walker held a rally in Macon on Wednesday — his first announced rally in months.
Britain plans to stop sending overseas aid to China, with the money being put to better use in other countries, according to the United Kingdom's business secretary. The British government sent about £13 million (US$16 million) in overseas development assistance (ODA) to China last year, a small fraction of the £11.5 billion (US$14 billion) it spent in 2021, according to British business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. The UK sent £1.07 billion to Asia-specific programmes and nations last year. "We'll
Their organizational meeting in the school library was cut short when someone flipped over a table and it shattered.
Mehmet Oz and David McCormick's neck-and-neck GOP Senate contest will come down to absentee ballots, and this time no one is crying "stop the steal."
On the dissatisfying — and revealing — choices at the polls this Tuesday
It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.
Bruce Campbell is back on top. Not that he was never not on top. But he’s back on the big screen (again, he’s kind of always around). However you want to characterize it, one of the great things about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is that it introduced new moviegoers to Campbell via his pizza ball poppin’ poppa, Pizza Poppa. And thank the demons of Hell because he’s got more Evil Dead stuff on the horizon.
Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastCongresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has the “worst luck in American retail politics ever,” declares host Molly Jong-Fast on this episode of The New Abnormal. She’s referring to Stefanik’s past “replacement theory” rhetoric that resurfaced very quickly after the “screed” of the Tops shooter Payton Gendron had been reported to contain the same kind of views.“People have died because an 18-year-old used those theories as the basis of his worldview,” adds co-host
Well that’s no good…
"I'd like to sit down with Elon myself, one-on-one, and show him ... This is what they did," Lindell said in a video posted to his Facebook page.
The TV personality-turned-pol made a weird vow the night before the primary.
In a regulatory filing, Trump's latest business partners have compiled a handy list of all of his failed business deals.
Ginger was stolen from her owner's yard back in 2017. They reunited after he saw a Facebook post from the police department that found her.
If work coming out of The Louisville Christian Academy is any indication, it is private schools we need to watch more carefully for indoctrination.
The race for the Republican Senate nomination in Pebetween David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz remained too close to call Wednesday morning.
While U.S. presidents don’t directly impact gas prices, political and economic experts said they do have some indirect influence on the market.
Let's face it, getting called for jury duty isn't fun for many of us. Here are your rights and obligations if you are called for service in Kentucky.
One-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is leaving Capitol Hill after losing his GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.
Jim Cramer cautions that knowing when the bottom has arrived and knowing when to buy back into the market is never easy. Don't risk missing out.