Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary remains deadlocked

The AV Club

Bruce Campbell is back on top. Not that he was never not on top. But he’s back on the big screen (again, he’s kind of always around). However you want to characterize it, one of the great things about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is that it introduced new moviegoers to Campbell via his pizza ball poppin’ poppa, Pizza Poppa. And thank the demons of Hell because he’s got more Evil Dead stuff on the horizon.