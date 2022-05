Good Morning America

It's been three months since her husband was murdered, but Kirsten Bridegan has very few answers as to what happened that night. Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed on Feb. 16 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, when he stopped his car while driving home after dropping off his 9-year-old twins with his ex-wife. Kirsten Bridegan believes he stopped the car when he saw a tire in the middle of the road and, rather than drive around, he got out to investigate.