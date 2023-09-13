Pennsylvania governor says he'll replace stolen Eagles hoodie Cavalcante wore when caught

It was hard to miss what the convicted murderer who escaped Pennsylvania's Chester County Prison late last month was wearing as his captors walked him into police custody Wednesday morning.

A Philadelphia Eagles hoodie.

More: This is what led to Danelo Cavalcante's capture Wednesday morning: Police

A photograph taken by law enforcement after the apprehension of escapee Danelo Cavalcante is displayed at a press conference held at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company in Unionville, Pa., on Sept. 13, 2023. Police announced the capture of a convicted Brazilian murderer who caught national attention with his daring prison escape and nearly two weeks on the run.

Since his Aug. 31 escape, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante had been changing his wardrobe — this included a black baseball cap and yellow or green hoodie that he was seen wearing over the weekend.

Police reported he had ditched that hoodie earlier this week and did not know what he was now wearing. But on Wednesday, as he was escorted by camouflaged law enforcement, he wore a hooded Eagles sweatshirt. It was easy to see the stained hoodie had seen better days.

It's assumed Cavalcante stole the sweatshirt sometime during his flight from the law. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro promised during a Wednesday press conference to make whoever the victim is whole.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks to the media at a press conference held at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company after the capture of escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante in Unionville, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

"Folks, whoever had their Eagles' hoodie stolen," Shapiro said. "If you could let us know, I'll do my best to get you one of those new Kelly Green ones."

The governor was referring to the alternate jersey the Birds will wear in two home games later this season.

No word on anyone coming forward, yet, to claim the jersey.

More: Ranking top 9 Eagles to wear kelly green uniforms − and some who never had the chance

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Pa. Gov. will replace stolen Eagles hoodie killer had when caught