Pennsylvania holds Lyme disease awareness art contest for kids

P.a. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is inviting kids to be creative while raising awareness for Lyme disease.

The DOH is holding the Lyme Art Contest to help youths learn about preventing Lyme disease, which is more prevalent in Pennsylvania than it is in any other state. The contest is intended to teach children about what ticks are, where they live, how to prevent bites, and how to remove them. All first through sixth graders in Pennsylvania can participate by making a poster or short video with the theme “Protect. Check. Remove.” The DOH, Department of Education (PDE), the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are encouraging all eligible students to help raise awareness about Lyme disease by participating in this annual contest.

“Exploring Pennsylvania’s beautiful environment is a huge opportunity available to everyone, but it is important we understand how to protect ourselves against ticks,” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “It is encouraging to see young people championing tick prevention, as they can truly make an impact. By raising awareness of ticks and tick-borne illnesses, we can help prevent Lyme disease cases, and safeguard our memorable moments outdoors.”

Students who participate in this contest will need to make a poster or video that illustrates at least one location where ticks can be found, at least one method to prevent ticks, at least one way to check for ticks, and at least one method to remove ticks. All of the tick-related information that needs to be included can be taken from the DOH’s website.

Participants will need to make a video that’s no more than 30 seconds long or a poster on white drawing or heavy construction paper. The preferred size for posters is 11 inches by 17 inches, but posters that are 8.5 inches by 11 inches (regular printer paper) will also be accepted. Each poster or video must be original, contain no copyrighted material (brands, cartoon characters, superheroes), be as neat as possible, and be creative. Each child can only complete one submission. Parents/guardians will need to fill out the release form in this document. Full details about the competition, including how to submit entries, can be found in the document as well.

Students have until 5 p.m. on March 15 to send in their entries. Finalists will be notified by mail and invited to an award ceremony in Harrisburg in May.

