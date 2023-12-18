Pennsylvania House defeats funding for Penn after criticism on school’s antisemitism stance

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives defeated legislation that would have sent $33 million to the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school.

The decision comes after President Liz Magill resigned following criticism saying the university tolerates antisemitism.

Associated Press reports the funding accounts for 18% of the veterinary school’s annual budget.

The legislation to send funding to Penn won a majority in two different votes, but could not secure the two-thirds majority required.

Every Democrat voted to approve the funding, AP reports. Most Republicans opposed it.

“Until more is done at the university in terms of rooting out, calling out and making an official stance on antisemitism being against the values of the university, I cannot in good conscience support this funding,” House Minority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said during floor debate.

Republicans started drafting legislation to require colleges and universities that receive state aid to adopt codes of conduct that “make it clear that calling for genocide is bullying or harassment,” AP reports.

Last month, Penn launched a task force to write a plan to fight antisemitism on campus.

