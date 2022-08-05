Pennsylvania house fire kills 10 people, including 3 children

(Reuters) -Ten people, including three young children, were confirmed to have perished in a pre-dawn house fire on Friday in rural eastern Pennsylvania, state police reported.

Authorities said they were investigating the incident, and no official details were immediately available on the circumstances or origins of the fire, which destroyed the two-story dwelling.

The blaze erupted at about 2:45 a.m. Eastern time in the borough of Nescopeck, a small Luzerne County farming community along the Susquehanna River in the northeastern corner of Pennsylvania, state police said.

The bodies of all 10 victims were found inside the ruins of the house. The dead included seven adults ranging in age from 18 to 79, along with three juveniles - two boys, aged 5 and 6 and a 7-year-old girl, according to state police.

Three adults made it out of the home unharmed, police said in a statement.

Local television station WNEP, an ABC News affiliate, reported that one of the local volunteer firefighters who responded to the blaze, identified as Harold Baker, said he had family ties to everyone who was in the house.

"I couldn't get in there to save them. That is the biggest thing that has been on me. I couldn't get in there to save them," Baker was quoted as telling the station. "We pulled up, and the whole place was fully involved. We tried to get in to them, but there was no way to get in to them."

