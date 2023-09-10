Pennsylvania killer Danelo Cavalcante spotted with new look, driving stolen van 9 days after escape, cops say

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has been spotted clean-shaven and operating a stolen van near a Pennsylvania town more than a week after he escaped from Chester County Prison.

Cavalcante was seen Saturday night on a home surveillance camera near Phoenixville in northern Chester County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The area is over 20 miles north of the search zone that officials set up to squeeze the prison escapee.

In the images, Cavalcante is wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants, and white shoes, according to state police.

Cavalcante was also operating a white Ford Transit van with Pennsylvania plates. The van has a refrigeration unit on its roof, according to police, and was reported stolen by Baily’s Dairy.

Cavalcante was previously spotted on Friday just north of Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, where he was caught on a trail camera.

Lt. Col. George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police said he believes the escapee is becoming "more desperate."

The latest Danelo Cavalcante sighting happened over 20 miles north of Saturday's search zone near Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square.

"I believe he has always been very dangerous and I've said that from the start. He's already murdered two people — one in Brazil and one here in a very brutal manner," Bivens said Friday during a press conference. "He's a very dangerous individual and he remains so."

Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison. He is originally from Brazil, where he is also wanted for homicide, and is allegedly in the United States illegally.

Danelo Cavalcante's whereabouts are unknown Sunday following his prison escape on the morning of Aug. 31 Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison on the morning of Aug. 31. Cavalcante was seen on surveillance video crab-walking a wall in the exercise yard. He then went on to push through razor wire, run across the roof, scale another fence, and push through more razor wire before leaving the prison.

Fox News Digital confirmed on Friday that the prison guard assigned to the watchtower at the time of Cavalcante’s escape was fired on Thursday.

Phoenixville, where Cavalcante was last spotted, is about 13 miles northeast of the Chester County Prison.

