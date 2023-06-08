Pennsylvania lawmakers pushing bill that calls to stiffen penalties for porch pirates

It’s a growing crime that involves stealing someone’s property and violating their privacy.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing a bill that calls to stiffen penalties for porch pirates.

A Ring surveillance video captured a woman snatching a package from a porch on Beeler Street near Forbes Avenue. It happened during daylight hours. She’s already carrying other bags then manages to get away with more stuff.

“It’s really a crime of convenience, and in many cases, people are coming from outside the area,” said Senator Frank Farry (R) of District 6 in Bucks County.

Farry is pushing to pass Senate Bill 527. It calls to crack down on thieves with a new theft of mail offense.

“We have to put some teeth in this, most of the offenses are summary offenses if they catch the person,” Farry said.

Farry said the legislation would tack on additional penalties and increase punishment for repeat offenders.

The bill has gained a lot of support. It comes up for a vote in a few weeks.

Farry said it’s necessary given the crime that seems to be growing across the state.

An estimated 2 million Pennsylvanians have been a victim of porch pirates.

