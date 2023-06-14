What are Pennsylvania laws regarding sexual crimes against animals? Here’s what to know

A Penn State professor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting an animal at a state park.

Themis Matsoukas was caught on camera in April committing sexual acts with his dog near a set of restrooms at Rothrock State Forest, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed June 12.

Matsoukas, a 64-year-old chemical engineering professor at Penn State’s University Park campus, was identified through a pair of trail cameras that recognized his North Face backpack, which was reportedly documented in photographs as he visited the park on several occasions dating back to 2014.

Rothrock State Forest rangers later served a pair of search warrants — one for Matsoukas’s State College home and another for his car — and found “all items listed,” including his backpack, a black ski mask, the professor’s dog and electronic tablets allegedly used to record some of the lewd acts. A series of recordings captured by trail cameras at the park allegedly observed Matsoukas sexually assaulting his dog.

Here’s what you need to know about the charges Matsoukas faces, as well as Pennsylvania law and animal cruelty guidelines across the country.

Penn State professor facing animal cruelty charges

According to court documents filed Monday, Matsoukas faces three misdemeanor charges: open lewdness, indecent exposure and sexual intercourse with animals. Two summary charges of cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct were also included in the filing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 19 before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Gummo of Huntingdon County.

Pennsylvania’s law regarding animals, more

Under Pennsylvania law, sexual intercourse with an animal is illegal and typically classified as a second-degree misdemeanor. Notably, the commonwealth’s statute broadly refers to sexual intercourse and is not limited to assault.

“A person who engages in any form of sexual intercourse with an animal commits a misdemeanor of the second degree,” the statute reads.

Most cases of indecent exposure in Pennsylvania are also classified as second-degree misdemeanors. Charges can be upgraded to a first-degree misdemeanor if anyone present is younger than 16 years old.

“A person commits indecent exposure if that person exposes his or her genitals in any public place or in any place where there are present other persons under circumstances in which he or she should know that this conduct is likely to offend, affront or alarm,” the statute reads.

In Pennsylvania, violations of second-degree misdemeanors can be punished by a maximum of two years in prison, plus a fine of up to $5,000.

Finally, open lewdness is usually classified as a third-degree misdemeanor. Though such acts are closely associated with indecent exposure, the statute’s language is broader.

“A person commits a misdemeanor of the third degree if he does any lewd act which he knows is likely to be observed by others who would be affronted or alarmed,” the commonwealth’s statute reads.

Third-degree misdemeanors in Pennsylvania are punishable by up to 90 days in prison, plus a fine of up to $5,000.

Animal cruelty cases in Pennsylvania

Authorities in the commonwealth have filed charges and prosecuted those who have engaged in sexual acts with animals for decades.

According to a 2021 report from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, more than 25,000 animal abuse offenses have been filed statewide since stricter anti-cruelty laws were adopted in 2017. Roughly 39% of that share — about 9,800 cases — were related to animal cruelty, while the overwhelming portion was aggregated as neglect.

One of Pennsylvania’s most high-profile cases surfaced in August 2018 when three men faced charges that included more than 1,400 counts of sexual intercourse with animals. They were each sentenced in 2019 to serve terms of 20 to 41 years in state prison.

Why a local DA called this one of the most extreme cases of animal abuse

Animal cruelty laws across the nation

As of 2023, 49 states criminalize the sexual assault of animals, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, an animal law advocacy organization. West Virginia remains the lone exception, though related acts in the Mountain State could be prosecuted as animal cruelty in some scenarios.

New Mexico enacted the Animal Sexual Abuse Act in late March to become the latest state to criminalize the sexual assault of animals.

Though the sexual assault of animals is now illegal in nearly every state, punishments vary. According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, roughly half of U.S. states impose misdemeanors for such charges, while the remaining half offers felony enhancements or full felony classification.

Additionally, about a dozen states still use outdated laws that poorly define animal cruelty crimes or employ vague language. According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, antiquated statutes are difficult to enforce and may not properly prevent a convicted offender from later owning or possessing animals. Updated provisions are critical to protecting future animal victims, the group writes.

How to report animal cruelty

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to report animal cruelty by contacting their local humane societies or police stations.

Police are required to respond to calls about animal cruelty and animal-related emergencies. Those in the State College area can contact borough police by phoning 814-234-7100 during business hours or by calling 800-479-0050 after business hours.

Visit pda.state.pa.us/BAHDS/HSPO/HSPOSearch.aspx to search and find humane offices near you.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers several resources to help report and respond to suspected abuse. To report animal cruelty, call 866-601-7722, email cruelty@pspca.org or submit a tip online at pspca.org/form/report-animal-cruelty.