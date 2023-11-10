Pennsylvania lawyer formerly charged in Wilmington homicide pleads guilty to misdemeanor

The Delaware Department of Justice said it was "frustrated" and "disappointed" a day after accepting a guilty plea from a Pennsylvania attorney who'd formerly been charged with killing a 53-year-old Newark in a Wilmington social club.

On Wednesday, 58-year-old Paul M. Schofield Jr. pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and in exchange prosecutors dismissed two charges — criminal negligent homicide and second-degree assault — he was facing in connection with the death of Edward Morris.

"We're frustrated by this outcome and disappointed for the victim's family that a significant evidentiary change made it impossible to support a homicide conviction," said Mat Marshall, a spokesman for the state Department of Justice.

Schofield is scheduled to be sentenced for the misdemeanor in February.

Morris' May 3, 2022, death had not been reported by Wilmington police prior to a press release issued in September of that year announcing Schofield's indictment.

Few details provided

Police responded to the 1900 block of N. Scott St. on April 29 in reference to an injured person. There officers found an injured Morris, who was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Other than to say there was an "altercation," Wilmington police have provided few details about how Schofield was responsible for Morris' death. Police Spokesperson David Karas confirmed that altercation took place inside the Stapler Athletic Association — a social club at the corner of North Scott Street and Shallcross Avenue in Wilmington's Forty Acres neighborhood.

Nothing else was provided.

News of Schofield's arrest came a day after he was indicted by a New Castle County Grand Jury on Sept. 26, 2022. He was arraigned and released after posting $5,000 bail.

Schofield was reached by Delaware Online/The News Journal at his Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, law office after his indictment was announced. He said he could not comment.

