Pennsylvania lawyer formerly charged in Wilmington homicide sentenced in 2022 case

A widow on Friday told the New Castle County sentencing judge what the death of her husband had done to her family.

Then the Pennsylvania lawyer originally charged with killing him inside a Wilmington social club got up and said he was remorseful and wished he could change that night.

"I loved hanging out with him," 58-year-old Paul M. Schofield Jr. said before being sentenced to 1 year probation in connection with the assault of Ed Morris.

After his sentencing, Schofield and his supporters left the courtroom leaving behind Morris' family and friends to console themselves.

"He's already left the building," one man was heard saying after Morris' friends and family were allowed to leave the fourth-floor courtroom where the sentence to took place.

How a felony became a misdemeanor

Few details have been provided as to what led up to the fight between 53-year-old Morris and Schofield, a resident of Wilmington's Forty Acres neighborhood who would bartend at Stapler Athletic Association — a social club at the corner of North Scott Street and Shallcross Avenue.

What Wilmington police have said is that their officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of N. Scott St. just before 10 p.m. on April 29, 2022, for a report of an injured person. Arriving officers found Morris there.

In court, Morris' widow said that after her husband was punched, he fell to the ground and Schofield fled leaving her husband on the club's floor.

"He ran like a coward that he is," Victoria Morris said at Schofield's sentencing hearing.

Morris was taken to an area hospital, but died on May 3, 2022.

Police did not make the death public knowledge until September of that year, when Schofield was indicted on criminally negligent homicide and second-degree assault — both felonies.

Schofield was out on bail when he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor that can include up to 1 year in prison and a maximum of a $2,300 fine.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, Schofield's attorney said in court that Morris had an underlying heart condition making it difficult for prosecutors to establish he died as a result of his client's assault.

Seeking leniency discloses cancer

During Friday's sentencing hearing, Morris' wife tried to show that Schofield had little remorse, including how he went on a trip to Ireland.

Schofield's wife, Tracey, had a statement read in court that painted her husband as a person who has been remorseful ever since the incident, adding her husband was not confrontational.

In seeking leniency, her statement said Schofield is undergoing chemotherapy and that his bladder and prostate were scheduled to be removed in the spring after it was found he has bladder cancer.

In addition to the year of probation issued by Superior Court Judge Calvin L. Scott Jr., Schofield must pay a $1,000 fine, restitution and undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

