Pennsylvania: At least 2 dead, several others being treated for gunshot injuries following Airbnb shooting

At least two victims have been killed and several others are being treated in Pittsburgh for gunshot injuries following reports of multiple shots fired at an Airbnb on the southeast side of the city, police said.

"Multiple shots have been fired in East Allegheny with several gunshot victims," Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a statement, calling the ongoing situation a "very active scene."

Moments later, Public Safety said at least 11 victims were transported to a local hospital, where two victims were pronounced deceased. Several others received injuries as a result of escaping what is believed to be a singular shooter who fired 50 rounds inside and outside the home. There were reportedly more than 200 people at the party, many underage, at the time of the shooting incident, WTAE reported.

"As many as 10 gunshot victims are being treated at area hospitals, three of them critical," Public Safety said, before clarifying an eleventh person was being treated.

The victims include at least two juvenile boys, who arrived at the hospital in critical condition, police said. They died to their injuries, WTAE reported. Another victim was in stable condition, police added.

The status of the other victims is not immediately known.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.