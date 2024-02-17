Are Pennsylvania liquor stores open on President’s Day?

(WHTM) – President’s Day is celebrated every year on a Monday in the United States and usually occurs around George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, in 2024, it takes place on Feb. 19.

With President’s Day being a federal holiday, some may wonder what is opened and closed including the liquor stores.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, liquor stores in the Commonwealth will be open and operating under normal hours on President’s Day.

Pennsylvania liquor stores are open for Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Freedom Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Veterans’ Day, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2024?

PA liquor stores are only closed for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.

On President’s Day, the following are open, UPS, grocery stores, retail stores, and restaurants. The following are closed on President’s Day, schools, the post office, banks, and government agencies.

President’s Day began in the 19th century, but it wasn’t called President’s Day, the name varied by state. Some states called it “Washington and Lincoln’s Birthday and others called it “President’s Day.”

Congress would officially fix the holiday in 1971 and the official name would become “Washington’s Birthday.” This may be confusing to many as Washington’s birthday is on Feb. 22, but the holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of every February.

