Pennsylvania Lottery $50K winning raffle ticket sold in Westmoreland County

A Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The drawing was part of the sixth New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing, which features eight weekly drawings that reward two prizes of $50,000.

The winning ticket numbers, 00300676 and 00269987, were randomly drawn from among more than 66,100 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.

One winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle at 1050 Mountain Laurel Plaza in Latrobe. The other was sold in Mechanicsburg in Cumberland County.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets are also valid for the grand prize drawing on Jan. 6, even if it has already won one of the weekly drawings.

