Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Allegheny County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Allegheny County.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at Shah Sunoco on Lincoln Highway in North Versailles for the Dec. 19 drawing.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 1-7-17-18-39.

The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

