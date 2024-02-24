Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $300,000 sold

(WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 was sold for the Thursday, Feb 22 drawing.

The ticket, which was sold in Deleware County, matched all five balls 17-21-22-33-38 to win $300,000 less withholding. A 7-Eleven in Havertown, Deleware County earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

The lottery stated that more than 9,500 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.