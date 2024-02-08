Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $650K sold in Allegheny County

We have a winner! A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $650,000 was sold in Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn for Wednesday’s drawing, 4-11-15-31-43.

The winning ticket was sold at the GetGo at 1700 William Flynn Highway in Shaler. The store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 14,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, the lottery said.

