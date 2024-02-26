Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $920,000 sold at local Giant Eagle

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $920,000 was sold recently in Westmoreland County.

The Match 6 Lotto from the Feb. 25 drawing correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-14-23-26-30-49, to win the $920,000 jackpot prize. The Giant Eagle at 6204 Route 30 in Greensburg earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Visit palottery.com for more information.

