Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $157K sold

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A top prize-winning ticket worth $157,979 for the Cash Flow game was sold at a Pennsylvania lottery retailer on Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to lottery officials, the Nunez Mini Market II located at 5701 Warrington Avenue, Philadelphia, receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Cash Flow game is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $75,000.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the Ticket Checker by using the official app from the lottery. The holder of a top prize-winning Fast Play ticket should sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

