Pennsylvania Lottery winners claimed over $213 million in January scratch-off prizes

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that scratch-off winners claimed over $213 million in prizes during January.

This includes two top prizes worth $5 million and $3 million and four top prizes of $1 million that were claimed, one of which was by a Midstate couple.

The $1 Million scratch-off was sold to a Lancaster County couple. John Fresh won a million dollars from a scratch-off ticket in Blair County. His wife says they had stopped for a bathroom break at a Duncansville Rutter’s last month and John decided to spend $20 on the ticket.

Lottery scratch-offs are distributed randomly, which means that the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a claimed prize.

