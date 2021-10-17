Pennsylvania mall shooting leaves 4 people shot, 2 others injured: 'Someone got shot'

Four people were shot and two others were injured while fleeing the scene of a shooting at Park City Center mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

All of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

A video posted to social media showed a group running away as two men fought and gunshots went off. The video is captioned "so someone got shot at park city mall…"

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The fight started between "several males" near a JC Penney around 2:25 p.m.

"One of the subjects was armed with a handgun and during the incident, multiple gunshots were fired," the Lancaster Bureau of Police said.

Three males and one female suffered gunshot wounds, while two other women suffered minor injuries as they ran away from the shooting.

Police were able to quickly gain control of the scene, saying about 40 minutes after the shooting began that "there is no immediate threat or danger to the public."

Park City Center's 154 stores are located in Lancaster, a south central Pennsylvania city with a population of about 60,000 people.

A notice on the mall's website said that it would be closed for the rest of Sunday, but is due to reopen at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.