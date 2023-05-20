Pennsylvania man accused in 2020 St. Johns deputy-involved shooting booked into jail 3 years later

A Pennsylvania man identified by authorities as the suspect in a 2020 deputy-involved shooting in St. Johns County is now in the county’s jail.

Richard Arthur Bonsell, now 31, is being held on no bond on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in public, according to online jail records. He was booked on Friday.

Action News Jax first told you in April 2020 about the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of the Sawgrass Village Shopping Center in Ponte Vedra Beach.

St. Johns County deputies were looking for a black Toyota Tundra that was reported stolen out of Lewistown, Pennsylvania.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A deputy spotted the truck and tried to pull it over.

Then-St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar said as soon as the deputy exited his vehicle, Bonsell, who was 28 at the time, shot at him with a shotgun.

“Soon as the officer exited the vehicle the subject came out of the vehicle and shot at the deputy twice,” Shoar said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bonsell was the only one injured. At the time of the shooting, it was unclear if the deputy’s bullet hit him or if his wounds are self-inflicted.

Bonsell was taken to UF Health in Jacksonville to be treated for his injuries. Bonsell’s father sent Action News Jax a statement at the time that said in part: “If my son survives he will have gruesome facial injuries and will never be the same.”

Action News Jax has reached out to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for Bonsell’s arrest report.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.