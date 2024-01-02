Pennsylvania man accused of 2021 sexual assault after meeting woman at State College bar

A western Pennsylvania man was accused Tuesday of sexually assaulting a woman in State College back in 2021.

The affidavit of probable cause filed against Gabriel G. Uribe, 23, of Washington County, detailed acts of sexual assault and forced oral sex in October 2021. Uribe was also accused of recording the woman performing oral sex without her consent.

The woman told a borough police detective she met Uribe at a bar in downtown State College. After leaving, the two engaged in kissing and consensual oral sex before Uribe sexually assaulted her, police wrote.

Reached Tuesday by text, defense lawyer Jason Dunkle declined comment.

Uribe was charged with one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and interception of electronic communications. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

He was released after District Judge Donald Hahn set bail at $65,000 unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.