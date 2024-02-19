Pennsylvania man accused of mother's murder jumps off Pittsburgh airport parking garage before arrest

A Pennsylvania man suspected in the death of his mother, jumped from the second floor of an airport parking garage before he was arrested, authorities said.

Joshua Leyo confessed to the Feb. 14 killing of Maureen Mazenko, 61, who was found stabbed in the neck in her living room in Altoona, the Altoona Police Department said.

He was not at the home when authorities responded. Investigators learned that Leyo had been treated at a hospital for a cut to his hand and tracked him to an airport.

That same day, officers with the Allegheny County Police Department responded to a parking garage at the Pittsburgh International Airport amid reports that a man had jumped from the second floor of the structure, the Allegheny County Police Department said.

Joshua Leyo, 30, jumped from an airport parking garage structure after fatally stabbing his mother during an argument, police said.

A short time later, a man called for medical assistance from a stairwell in the garage.

"Altoona Police Officers reached out to The Department of Homeland Security and Allegheny County Police Department, who advised that Leyo had jumped from the 2nd floor of the parking garage at the airport and was currently hospitalized at Allegheny General Hospital being treated for serious injuries," a press release states.

Leyo was allegedly using Mazenko’s bank account and had taken an Uber from Altoona and made purchases in the Pittsburgh area.

While being questioned by police, Leyo allegedly said he became upset during a verbal argument with Mazenko and stabbed her in the neck.

He remains in police custody at the hospital and is awaiting extradition to Blair County to face charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.





