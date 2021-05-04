Pennsylvania man accused of sending explicit photo to missing woman’s family, report says

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

A Pennsylvania man was charged Monday with "corruption of minors" after he allegedly sent an explicit photo of a missing woman to her family, a report said.

WPXI, citing court papers, reported that Michael Manno allegedly sent an exposed selfie of him with Kaylene Oehling to her 17-year-old sister. The report said the photo was believed to have been taken prior to the girl’s disappearance, but the family told the station that it is not the first time that Manno sent similar photos.

PHILADELPHIA EX-MAYOR CALLS FOR CITY APOLOGY IN 1985 BOMBING THAT KILLED 11

One of the woman’s uncles told the station that the photo is "is like a taunt."

The station said no attorney was listed for Manno. The Penn Hills Police Department did not answer an after-hours call from Fox News.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report said that Oehling was last heard from on Jan. 10, 2020. She was 20 years old at the time. An earlier WPXI report said she was last seen at a friend’s house.

Recommended Stories

  • Remembering Olympia Dukakis, the Smartest Grande Dame in the Room

    Olympia Dukakis, who died on May 1 at 89, had a face like no one else’s. Stern but perpetually amused, with a warm leer of a grin that could light up a scene, she looked like the comedy and tragedy masks fused together. That’s a fitting reference, since Dukakis was of Greek heritage and, in […]

  • Pink Reveals She "Rewrote" Her Will During "Really Scary" Coronavirus Battle

    Pink detailed the severity of her symptoms a year after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, recalling how she told a friend to make sure daughter Willow knows she was "loved."

  • German Police Arrest Couple They Suspect Were Trading Babies

    Police in Germany announced the arrest of a Bulgarian couple, apprehended last week, who are alleged to have traded newborn babies on the black market.

  • Hugh Jackman Has a Police Officer Give Ryan Reynolds 'Some Incredibly Smart Career Advice'

    Hugh Jackman is offering Ryan Reynold's career advice from a surprising fan

  • The It List: Dave Grohl celebrates moms in 'From Cradle to Stage,' Emilia Clarke's new movie, and more pop culture highlights of the week

    The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture. Here are our picks for the week of May 3rd. From Cradle to Stage premieres Thursday, May 6 on Paramount+. The new pairs Dave Grohl with his mom as they talk to a range of rockers and singers about their childhood dreams of stardom and how their mothers were integral in that becoming a reality. Above Suspicion premieres Friday, May 7 in theaters. Emilia Clarke’s post-Game of Thrones career is taking a turn from Westeros to rural Kentucky. Citizen Penn premieres Thursday, May 6 on Discovery+. The movie documents around a decade of Sean Penn’s help in the wake of the Haiti earthquake disaster, from right after the shockwave in 2010 through the pandemic to now.

  • Strange looking ‘swirly thingy’ washes up on North Carolina beach. What is that?

    It’s not a spine or a snake skin.

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • Tennessee Storm Destroys Classic Car Dealership

    Oh, this hurts to see…

  • ‘Night Court’ Sequel Starring Melissa Rauch & John Larroquette Gets NBC Pilot Order

    NBC has given a pilot order to Night Court, a follow-up to the classic legal comedy series, starring The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch and the original series’ co-star John Larroquette, reprising his Emmy-winning role. Written/executive produced by Dan Rubin based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), […]

  • Treasury announces plans to borrow $463 billion this quarter

    The Treasury Department says it expects to borrow $463 billion in the current April-June quarter and $2.28 trillion for the full budget year, as the government finances continued pandemic relief measures. Treasury officials announced Monday that the $463 billion in borrowing for the current quarter represented a significant jump from a borrowing estimate for the current quarter of $95 billion made in February. The big increase of $368 billion was attributed to passage of a $1.9 trillion support measure that President Joe Biden pushed through Congress in March which provided another round of relief payments totaling $1,400 per individual plus other support including an extension of emergency unemployment benefits.

  • Colorado extends mask mandate while easing restrictions on people vaccinated against COVID

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday extended the state's face mask mandate for another 30 days but loosened restrictions for groups of people vaccinated against COVID-19.Details: Under Colorado's new order, people gathering indoors in groups of 10 or more are no longer required to wear masks if at least 80% of them is vaccinated against the virus, per a statement from Polis. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Those inoculated against the virus must provide proof of their vaccination."For counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the indoor mask order applies to groups of ten or more unvaccinated people indoors and there remains no outdoor mask order."Excerpt from Polis' statementOur thought bubble, via Axios' John Frank: Polis, a Democrat facing re-election in 2022, aligns with the nation's Republican governors when it comes to coronavirus restrictions. He touts Colorado as one of the earliest states to reopen the economy and now is moving to lift public health restrictions despite alarming numbers of new cases and concerns from public health officials.By the numbers: Colorado health officials confirmed 960 new cases on Sunday. "The 7-day positivity rate was 6.01% as of Saturday," the Denver Channel notes. "The state's goal is to remain below 5%."For the record: Last Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks outside. Go deeper: Political pressure colors COVID debate in ColoradoLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. Supreme Court refuses to revive Wells Fargo accounts scandal suit

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by current and former employees of Wells Fargo & Co to revive a lawsuit over losses to their retirement plan following a scandal over fake accounts that rattled the bank in 2016 and led to billions of dollars in fines and penalties. The justices declined to hear an appeal by the employees of a lower court ruling that threw out their proposed class action case against San Francisco-based Wells Fargo under a federal law requiring careful management of private-sector retirement plans. The case centered on the fallout from revelations, beginning in 2016, that Wells Fargo employees opened millions of unauthorized customer accounts after pressure by the bank to meet unrealistic sales goals.

  • White cops in the NYPD have been accused of misconduct far more often than officers of color: report

    White cops in the NYPD have been accused of misconduct far more often than officers of color, according to a database of claims against the police since 1983. The revelation of the sharp disparity along racial and ethnic lines — white officers were accused in 61% of the cases, Blacks in 14% and Latinos in 23% — comes at a time when the NYPD is touting its increasing diversity, with white cops ...

  • 2 men charged in fatal shooting of their accomplice in attempted Independence robbery

    The attempted robbery occurred in the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue in Independence.

  • Apple hires ex-Google AI scientist who resigned after colleagues' firings

    Apple Inc said on Monday it has hired former distinguished Google scientist Samy Bengio, who left the search giant amid turmoil in its artificial intelligence research department. Bengio is expected to lead a new AI research unit at Apple under John Giannandrea, senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, two people familiar with the matter said. Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018 after spending about eight years at Google.

  • Police failure on mental health put Kansas cop who killed teen in impossible position

    The death of John Albers was a tragedy for his family, and also monstrously unfair to the cop who killed him.

  • 20-year-old mistaken as teen’s killer shot to death at memorial event, Texas cops say

    The brother of a slain 19-year-old “took revenge against the wrong man,” Texas police say.

  • Uber, Lyft have a California playbook to fight proposed U.S. rules on workers

    (Reuters) -Uber, Lyft and other gig-economy companies face a new challenge from the Biden administration to their use of contract workers, but as they gear up for a fight in Washington they could turn to a lobbying playbook that helped them score a decisive win against California regulators last year. U.S. President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of providing legal protections and benefits to gig workers, who as independent contractors generally have no access to unemployment insurance, sick pay and health insurance.

  • Good Samaritan jumps off bridge to save child, but wants to stay anonymous

    Police say a good Samaritan who jumped off a Maryland bridge to save a young child wants to remain anonymous despite being a hero. The incident began with a 5-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the Route 90 bridge across Assawoman Bay near Ocean City, Maryland. A 2-year-old child was "ejected from a pickup truck with her car seat, landing in the bay below," the Ocean City Police Department said in a statement provided to ABC News.

  • Thousands of big new pickups aren't going to customers. Here's why.

    Ford and GM hit hardest, building fewer cars for consumers amid a worsening chip crisis.