Pennsylvania man arrested after alleged explosives found in baggage

1
Phil Helsel
·3 min read

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and faces federal charges after an explosive device was found in a suitcase that was to have been loaded on a plane at an airport Monday, officials said.

The FBI arrested Marc Muffley, 40, at his home in Lansford on Monday night, hours after the incident at Lehigh Valley International Airport, the FBI said.

He is alleged to have checked a rolling suitcase at the Allegiant Air desk Monday morning.

Marc Muffley with luggage. (U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania)
Marc Muffley with luggage. (U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania)

Inside was what the Transportation Security Administration called a live explosive device — described by the FBI in court documents as a circular compound wrapped in wax paper and plastic wrap, hidden in the lining of the suitcase.

It contained a powder “suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks,” and attached to the compound were two fuses, the FBI said in an affidavit attached to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint and the FBI affidavit do not shed any light on why the explosives were in the suitcase.

The FBI said in the affidavit that Muffley is seen on security cameras getting dropped off at the airport around 10:45 a.m.

At 11:40 a.m., after the material was found in the suitcase, the airport paged Muffley and instructed him to go to the security desk, FBI Special Agent Eddie Garcia wrote in the affidavit.

At 11:45 a.m., Muffley is seen on camera leaving the airport, the document says.

Muffley was in custody Wednesday, and a probable cause and detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday, the FBI said.

It was not clear whether Muffley had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Phone numbers associated with him in public records were not in service Wednesday night.

Marc Muffley. (U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania)
Marc Muffley. (U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania)

A criminal complaint lists charges of possession of an explosive in an airport; and possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed, an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

The TSA said in a statement that the device was found during routine screening of checked baggage.

The suitcase triggered an alarm, and then an officer physically inspected it and found the item, the agency said. The immediate area was evacuated, and the FBI was called.

There were two fuses on the compound, according to the FBI affidavit. One was a “quick fuse” and appeared to have been on there when it was initially manufactured, and the other was a “hobby fuse” that appeared to have been added later, the affidavit says.

Also in the bag were a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill and two electrical outlets taped together, it says.

A spokesperson for Allegiant declined to comment, citing an active investigation.

Lehigh Valley International Airport is next to Allentown, around 50 miles north of Philadelphia. Lansford is a town of around 4,100 a little more than 25 miles northwest of the airport.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Orlando-bound Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas diverted to Jacksonville after battery catches fire: FAA

    A Spirit Airlines flight going to Orlando, Florida, diverted to Jacksonville on Wednesday after a battery fire was reported by crew on the plane.

  • China's annual parliament to implement Xi's tightening grip

    China's annual parliament opens on Sunday and will implement the biggest government reshuffle in a decade as Xi Jinping tightens control while contending with a host of challenges, from an uneven post-COVID economic recovery to cratering U.S. relations. Nearly 3,000 delegates will gather in the Great Hall of the People west of Tiananmen Square for the first National People's Congress (NPC) of the post-zero-COVID era, although some precautions remain including testing and quarantine for journalists. The rubber-stamp NPC will confirm Xi's new economic team after China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong cemented a norm-breaking third term and stacked the top of the ruling Communist Party with allies during its twice-a-decade congress in October.

  • Suspects pose as law enforcement to rob elderly woman

    An investigation is closing in on four men accused of posing as federal officers to rob an elderly woman at gunpoint.

  • Family of Mass. man dragged to death by Red Line train files wrongful death lawsuit against MBTA

    The family of a Massachusetts man who was dragged to death by a Red Line train last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority.

  • EU silence over Pfizer COVID contract talks is problem that won't go away -watchdog

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s silence about her dealings with drugmaker Pfizer leading to the EU's biggest COVID-19 vaccine contract is hurting public trust and is a problem that will not go away, its ombudsman said. “We need to hear what went on, otherwise it’s going to drag on,” Emily O’Reilly said in an interview, pointing to the EU public prosecutor's investigation of the bloc's acquisition of vaccines and the European parliament's COVID committee's plans to hold more hearings on the issue. In an interview with the New York Times in April 2021, von der Leyen revealed she had exchanged texts with Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla for a month while the contract was under negotiation, prompting calls to publish the exchange.

  • Buckle up, we're in the middle of 'beadgate,' a multi-day microdrama over missing Etsy beads, and one of the spiciest things on TikTok at the moment

    Videos about the saga have amassed millions of views. Everything spawned from a $10.99 purchase of beads.

  • 8 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Octopath Traveler II

    In a lot of ways, Octopath Traveler II can feel like a pretty straightforward turn-based RPG, but when you take into account its eight characters’ original mechanics, its non-linear storytelling, and how unapologetic it can be about throwing you into the deep end, there’s a lot of complexity under the hood. Whether it’s prioritizing recruiting party members early or making the most out of certain systems, here are some tips to get you started in your Octopath Traveler II journey.

  • McCarthy says he would have ‘difficulty’ backing Santos for reelection

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he would have “difficulty” supporting Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) if he runs for reelection, as the freshman congressman draws scrutiny amid questions about his finances and background. “I think we’d have to see the election. I’d probably have a little difficulty doing that,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol on…

  • Director Edward Berger Teases New Papal Drama ‘Conclave’ On Set, Hours After ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ BAFTA Haul

    Edward Berger says he didn’t realize the BAFTAs were going his way until the final award of the night, when Best Film became the seventh trophy to add to his film’s haul. If he’d known that All Quiet on the Western Front, his adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s First World War novel would do so […]

  • China looks to consumers to drive economic rebound

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s agenda for the annual meeting of the ceremonial legislature: Revive the economy by encouraging consumers to spend more now that severe anti-virus controls have ended, and install a government of loyalists to intensify Communist Party control over the economy and society. Xi, China's most powerful figure in decades, has no formal role in the National People’s Congress, which will convene a meeting of its full membership on Sunday. The two-week gathering of 2,977 NPC members is the year’s highest-profile political event, but its lawmaking work is limited to endorsing ruling party decisions.

  • Blake Shelton says Kelly Clarkson 'actually got me fired' from 'The Voice,' jokes she runs NBC

    Blake Shelton is giving more insight into why season 23 of "The Voice" is his last, jokingly blaming coach Kelly Clarkson for getting him fired while on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

  • China purging 'Western erroneous views' from legal education

    China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools “oppose and resist Western erroneous views” such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence. The order was dated Sunday, a week before China’s ceremonial parliament begins its annual session and reinforces the leading role on ideology assumed by Xi, who is named no less than 25 times in the document. Already China’s most powerful leader in decades, Xi was granted a third five-year term as party leader last year and has removed term limits on the presidency, effectively allowing him to rule for life.

  • Baseball’s new rules to speed up games get mixed reception

    It took 2 hours, 19 minutes for the Miami Marlins to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a spring training game Monday — a game so fast that Ryan Murphy, a lifelong Houston fan, found himself lingering in the ballpark for a while afterward. “I’m a baseball fan,” said Murphy, wearing 2022 Astros World Series gear, “so if I stay here for four hours, for two hours, it doesn’t matter to me.” Faced with criticism of dwindling cultural relevance and a laggardly product compared to other major sports, Major League Baseball introduced a set of new rules this year to speed up games and attract younger fans.

  • Starbucks workers’ dissent expands to office employees, who complain of ‘record-breaking low morale’

    Corporate staff at Starbucks have called on their employer to halt alleged retaliation against unionizing store workers and reverse its return-to-office policy.

  • China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

    The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict. The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The proposal does not say what would happen to the regions Russia has occupied since the invasion or give details on how the peace process should proceed, and has failed to gain much support.

  • Buccaneers reportedly plan to release RB Leonard Fournette on March 15

    Fournette spent the past three seasons with the Buccaneers.

  • My late mother left me her home, but the mortgage will make it difficult for me to pay my medical and living expenses. Should I sell?

    'I'm on a fixed income of $2,900 a month, and I have only worked full-time for two months due to medical reasons.'

  • Brunson scores 39, Knicks rout Nets 142-118 for 7th straight

    Whatever Jalen Brunson and Tom Thibodeau were discussing before bumping fists near the end of the game, it wasn't the point guard's brilliant play. “He don’t care about that,” Brunson said. The New York Knicks are racking them up lately.

  • ‘My sister is always struggling with money and drugs’: I own a house with my husband and mother. Should we cut my sister out of the family inheritance?

    My husband, mother and I recently purchased a home as joint tenants in the state of Washington. My sister is always struggling with money and drugs, and has used every family member multiple times, using her children as her “power card” to get what she wants. You have entered into a cohabitation agreement, giving your mother a place to live and vice versa.

  • Reddit user says he doesn't want to build ramp on new home, even though nephew uses a wheelchair

    A man took to Reddit to explain why he doesn't want to build a wheelchair ramp at his new home. His sister is upset; her son uses a wheelchair, and the Redditor seeks input from others.