Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly shooting at city environmental service workers with long rifle

Police arrested a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania man this week for allegedly shooting at two city workers a week ago.

Henry Rainey, 37, was apprehended at his home Tuesday and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangering and one count of criminal mischief for the May 23 shooting.

Rainey was awaiting arraignment Tuesday and his preliminary court date has yet to be determined.

"He had a black long rifle with him. He had some words with the refuse workers, aimed the weapon at them and started firing," Police Sgt. William Watts told Pittsburgh's Action News 4. "The refuse workers hid behind the truck. No one was hit, there were no injuries but the truck was disabled due to the damage to the gunfire."

The city's Environmental Services truck was struck by bullets, but the workers did not sustain injuries, according to investigators.

The incident occurred outside the home of a woman police described as Rainey's friend. Police executed a search warrant for the home and found an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and items giving law enforcement leads on the shooter's identity.

"When the male did flee the scene, he left in a vehicle," Watts told the local outlet. "They were able to provide at least a partial plate which our Zone 6 detectives were able to work with and make a full identification of the vehicle and the owner of the vehicle."

A video security system that appeared to capture images of the shooting was also recovered.

"It was our Zone 6 plainclothes unit. They're the ones that did the full investigation, through all their skills and experience," Watts said.

"Once they ascertained the location of the suspect, they did utilize our fugitive recovery squad that the city has and they did assist with taking him into custody," he continued. "There was no resistance made. He complied with officers when they confronted him at his household."

A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood early Wednesday and on Sunday a 1-year-old boy was fatally shot while inside a vehicle in the city's downtown.