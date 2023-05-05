Pennsylvania man arrested in Frederick County on child porn charges

May 4—A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday after having a sexual conversation online with a police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the man tried to meet the supposed teenage girl in person in Frederick County, which is when he was arrested.

Ronald Laman, 56, of Chambersburg, allegedly drove to a location in Frederick County to engage in sexual acts with the person he met online, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

He was charged with six counts of various child exploitation charges, the release said.

There was no attorney listed for Laman in online court records as Thursday afternoon.

On April 20, a sheriff's office detective was posing as a 13-year-old girl online as part of an effort to target solicitation of minors, the release said.

Laman initiated a conversation with the detective who was posing as a girl.

Throughout the conversation, the detective mentioned several times that Laman was speaking with a 13-year-old girl. Laman continued to have sexual conversation with the undercover detective regardless, and solicited numerous sexual acts.

Laman said in the conversation that he would travel to Frederick County from Chambersburg to engage in sexual acts with the girl. Laman allegedly said he wanted it to happen "asap," the release said.

Laman drove to the agreed upon location on Wednesday and was arrested, authorities said.

