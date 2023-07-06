Pennsylvania man arrested in Pylesville shooting has extradition hearing Friday

Jul. 6—A court hearing will be held Friday for the Pennsylvania man arrested for shooting two men and a dog in Pylesville.

Steven Nolan, 53, of Airville, Pennsylvania was arrested Sunday by Pennsylvania State Police for the shooting that occurred the prior day.

The hearing Friday in the York County Court of Common Pleas will determine whether Nolan will be extradited to Maryland. Nolan is currently being held in York County Prison.

In a news release Sunday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe Nolan shot and killed Timothy Witherite, 62, and David Oktavec, 70, and a dog.

Harford deputies responded to the 1700 block of Scott Road, less than half-mile from the Pennsylvania-Maryland border at about 8:49 p.m., Saturday for a report of two people shot. They found the men suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, according to a release.

Investigators believe the suspect shot Witherite inside the home and Oktavec outside before fleeing, according to police, who said the suspect was known to the victims but that the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

A Harford County District Court said documents related to the case were unavailable on Wednesday.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to call investigators at 443-409-3154 or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.