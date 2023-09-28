Pennsylvania man arrested after threatening to kill a Volusia County Sheriff’s deputy

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill a Volusia County Sheriff’s deputy.

Deputies said Jason Senseman messaged a social media account of the TV show “On Patrol: Live” stating he would kill a Volusia sheriff’s deputy.

According to a news release, one of those messages stated, “I would kill Royce James,” a Volusia deputy who was featured on the show. That message was preceded by others stating, “I am not scared of killing anyone” and “some of your officers are worthy of death.”

“On Patrol: Live” notified the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, and detectives made contact with law enforcement in Pennsylvania, where officers were aware of the messages and also already familiar with Senseman.

After being taken in custody, the 51-year-old admitted to sending the messages while watching the show and drinking, and that no one else uses his phone or his Facebook account.

Senseman’s is being charged with a second-degree felony that carries a bond of $100,000 and will be extradited to Volusia County at a later date.

