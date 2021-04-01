Pennsylvania man busted for crashing drone at World Trade Center site

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

NEW YORK — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for crashing his drone onto the roof of 3 World Trade Center, police said.

Thomas Dhalquist was operating the remote-controlled drone from the corner of Dey St. and Church St. in lower Manhattan when it crashed around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police apprehended the 27-year-old Philadelphia resident as he tried to get to the roof of the building to retrieve the drone.

Dhalquist refused to cooperate with police and gave them a fake name. He also had illegal drugs on him, authorities said.

Dhalquist has been charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession, false impersonation and violating rules about operating drones in New York City.

It is illegal to fly drones in the city outside of designated areas, authorities said.

