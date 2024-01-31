Pennsylvania man charged after beheading father, posting aftermath YouTube video

Justin Mohn of Levittown is captured in this screenshot of the gruesome YouTube video he allegedly made after beheading his father in Levittown on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

A Levittown man who police say beheaded his father then posted a grisly video showing his severed head to social media while ranting about killing federal government employees has been charged with homicide.

Justin Mohn, described as the youngest son of the victim, was taken into custody in Fort Indiantown Gap, some 100 miles away from the Upper Orchard Drive home officers found the decapitated body of his father, Michael Mohn, on Tuesday. He was arraigned on murder charges at midnight and brought back to Bucks County, said Middletown Police Lt. Pete Feeney.

He said police are still putting together a timeline of events and it remains unclear why Mohn fled to Fort Indiantown Gap, home of a large National Guard Training Center.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions and he’s not talking to us about the incident. Well, he’s talking, just not about this,” said Feeney, who was outside the Mohn house just before dawn Wednesday.

Mohn has also been charged with possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of corpse. Other charges may be filed later Wednesday. He is lodged in Bucks County prison, Feeney said.

"We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased," Middletown Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said outside the crime scene late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed Michael Mohn was beheaded, as his son told the world he did in a YouTube video the day before.

Justin Mohn posted the 14-minute video to YouTube around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. In it, Mohn holds up a decapitated head wrapped in plastic and claims it is father, a federal employee of more than 20 years. He described his father as a "traitor" in his violent, anti-government ramblings on the video.

Who is Justin Mohn? Levittown man in YouTube beheading video sued government, made music

Middletown Police guard the house on Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown, where a man was found dead in a second floor bathroom Tuesday night.

Feeney couldn’t say specifically what weapon was used in the beheading, but it was “some sort of edged weapon.”

Police were called to the neat, green-shuttered Jubilee-style house about 7 p.m. Justin Mohn’s mother, Denice, returned home and found her husband's body.

Her screams caused at least one neighbor to call police, Feeney said.

Youtube Video: Mohn's Militia and a 'Call to arms'

“He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country,” Justin Mohn says of his father on the video, which appeared to be filmed in a bedroom.

In the video, Mohn describes himself as the "Commander" of America's national network of milita, which he called Mohn's Milita — also the title of his YouTube channel — which had 15 subscribers and eight videos as of Tuesday night.

The video had more than 5,000 views before YouTube took it down, citing violations of the platform’s policy on violent and graphic content.

Bartorilla on Tuesday night declined to comment on the contents of the video or what police found at the crime scene on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive. He would only say that investigators have seen the video.

The video, reviewed by this news organization, includes a manifesto-style rant in which Mohn calls on his followers to take action against federal employees. It is titled “Call to Arms for American Patriots.”

Aftermath of Levittown beheading appears on video

After holding up what appears to be his father’s severed head, he says he now controls and commands “America’s police and military,” and calls for the execution of federal employees, and puts bounties on the FBI director, the Attorney General and the Chief Supreme Court Justice.

He rails against the LGBTQ community, the Black Lives Matters and “terrorist organizations such as anti-fa.” He calls for the seizure of federal buildings and says federal employees should be “publicly executed for betraying their country.”

Mohn also says his call to action is only aimed at federal employees and says state employees and officials should be left unharmed.

"I know he has siblings. We have told (the victim’s wife) to notify them before they see the video, or the video is sent to them," Bartorilla said of Mohn.

“We're getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family. And we're hearing a lot. Obviously he's well known in the community just by the calls we're getting."

Feeney said Middletown has had “several contacts” with Justin Mohn over the years, but nothing serious or criminal.

This is a developing story. Check back for developments

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Pennsylvania man charged after beheading father, posting aftermath YouTube video