Pennsylvania man charged in fatal Falls stabbing

Jan. 3—A Pennsylvania man has been charged in the fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning on LaSalle Avenue.

Dominique L. Castile, 34, of Centerville, Pennsylvania, was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault Tuesday morning in Niagara Falls City Court. He was then remanded into the custody of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. He's due back in court Friday.

Castile's charges stem from the two stabbing incidents that occurred at 2203 LaSalle Avenue on Sunday and Dec. 28.

On Sunday first responders were called to the home about 8:45 a.m. for reports of a man stabbed. The 33-year-old victim died of his wounds at the home while being treated by Niagara Falls firefighters and AMR paramedics.

On Dec. 28, Castile reportedly attacked a different 33-year-old man, stabbing him as well. That victim remains in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Castile was arrested Sunday morning in Amherst shortly after the homicide. Amherst Police encountered Castile during a car stop after Falls police issued a bulletin, which led to separate criminal charges there.