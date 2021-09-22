Pennsylvania man facing felony charge for allegedly stealing Mountain Dew

A Pennsylvania man is facing up to seven years in prison for allegedly failing to pay the full cost of a Mountain Dew bottle.

On Aug. 23, Joseph Sobolewski, 38, placed $2 on the counter at an Exxon gas station for his beverage, despite a clerk telling him he did not pay enough, according to Penn Live. The store called the police, who later arrested and charged him. A court gave Sobolewski a $50,000 cash-only bond, the report added.

The August incident is not the first time Sobolewski has allegedly committed theft, with several other instances occurring in the last decade, according to Pennsylvania records. Under state law, third and subsequent offenses are graded as third-degree felonies, the same charge for items valued at more than $1,000, the outlet reported.

Nyssa Taylor, the criminal justice policy counsel with ACLU Philadelphia, said that Sobolewski's arrest is similar to other arrests the police department has made.

“The state prisons are bulging,” Taylor said. “We don’t need to be jailing people over this. It’s punishment of poverty and substance use disorder.”

State Rep. Dan Miller, a Democrat of Allegheny County argued these charges are harmful to impoverished people or those struggling with addiction.

“It’s an out-of-balance punishment that serves no value and hampers people from reaching long-term success,” Miller said.

Pennsylvania State Police and Exxon did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment. The Exxon gas station that called police did not have anything further to add when the Washington Examiner asked for comment.

Sobolewski is set to appear in court on Oct. 7.

