Pennsylvania man gets 40 years in rape, sex abuse of Wicomico minors

On Thursday, Joseph Duncan, 32, of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 40 years of incarceration on sexual abuse charges involving a minor in Wicomico County Circuit Court.

Duncan pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to sexual abuse of a minor, rape in the second degree, and assault in the second degree. Following his active sentence, Duncan will be subject to lifetime sex offender supervision by the Department of Parole and Probation and will be required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender, which is a term of registration for life.

More on rising crime in Maryland 'The violence is real': Maryland GOP lawmakers release plan to take on rising crime

From 2017 through 2021, Duncan inflicted sexual and physical abuse to a minor in his care who was under the age of 15. In the same time period, Duncan physically abused another minor in his care who was under the age of nine.

Detective M. Rockwell of the Salisbury Police Department and Detective D. Schultz of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office were the assigned investigators with Child Protective Services, members of the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, and other allied Child Advocacy Centers for their work in the investigation also assisted on the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese prosecuted the case.

More on the police settlements Family of Anton Black, Shore teen who died in police custody, gets $235,000 Md. settlement

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Pa. man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape, sex abuse of minors