Pennsylvania man headed to federal prison, convicted of mail fraud in SWFL

A Pennsylvania man will spend three years in federal prison for crimes related to $100,000 mail fraud in Southwest Florida, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington on Tuesday sentenced Devin Ryan Maresca, 33, of New Castle, to three years in federal prison for mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $74,700, which were the proceeds of Maresca's mail fraud scheme, court documents say. Maresca was found guilty following a three-day trial on Aug. 23.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Maresca filed more than 2,200 fraudulent indemnity claims to the United States Postal Service claiming that Priority Mail packages that he had mailed or received were damaged while living in Cape Coral.

Maresca would use the names of his mother, father, and brother to submit most of the claims, authorities said. He also would forge his family members' signatures on USPS claims checks to deposit them into an account he controlled.

Authorities said the checks were mailed to UPS Store private mailboxes and Pak-Mail Store mailboxes that Maresca had opened in Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Punta Gorda.

As a result of Maresca's fraud scheme, authorities said, the USPS issued more than $100,000 in claims checks.

Internet addresses, bank and email records, along with USPS data, linked Maresca to the fraudulent claims, authorities said.

In December 2021, a United States Postal Inspector and USPS Office of Inspector General Special Agent interviewed Maresca at his Pennsylvania home. During the interview, authorities said, Maresca admitted to submitting more than 2,200 fraudulent claims and forging his family members' signatures on USPS indemnity checks.

