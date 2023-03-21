Pennsylvania man indicted on felony drug counts

Mar. 21—OAKLAND — A Pennsylvania man was indicted last week on felony drug charges after he allegedly brought more than two pounds of fentanyl into Maryland, Garrett County State's Attorney Christian Mash said.

A grand jury indicted Bryant Mikael Warren, 30, of Jeannette, on charges including possession of a large amount of fentanyl, importation of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, importation of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The charges stem from a Dec. 7, 2022, traffic stop conducted on Interstate 68 near U.S. Route 40 by state police after Warren was reportedly speeding and driving recklessly.

Warren is being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.