Pennsylvania man, involved in U.S. Capitol rioting, dies of 'broken heart'

A Pennsylvania man, accused of disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, died last week from “a broken heart,” according to his obituary. The Mercer County coroner ruled his death a suicide.

“His community, which he loved, his country and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life,” his family wrote in his obituary.

His father, Lawrence Perna of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, said quietly when reached for this story, “I have no comment.”

Perna, 37, a Penn State graduate, was arrested Jan. 19 by the FBI for entering the U.S. Capitol just two weeks earlier during rioting that led to mass violence and destruction inside the building.

Matthew Perna, from Sharon, Pennsylvania, was arrested on several charges related to allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. This photograph was part of the FBI documentation for Perna's charges.

In his original statement to the FBI, Perna said he went to then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the steal” rally on Jan. 6 and marched with others to the Capitol. He told the FBI that he and another man walked up the stairs of the Capitol and were pushed inside by the crowd, according to his arrest records.

The FBI found Perna on video chanting, “U.S.A.” and videotaping his experience inside the Capitol, according to the FBI. He was inside the building for 20 minutes, the FBI said.

After the rioting, two witnesses came forward to identify Perna, of Mercer County, as someone they believed was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Perna had allegedly posted an eight-minute video from his time inside the building. The witnesses, who were both connected to him on Facebook, saw the video and also told the FBI he believed in the Q’Anon conspiracy theories, according to the FBI.

According to his obituary, his family viewed his involvement on Jan. 6 differently: “He attended the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, to peacefully stand up for his beliefs.”

The obituary says he walked through a previously opened door at the Capitol and “didn’t break, touch or steal anything.”

Perna's – and many of the rioters’ – cases have faced delays, but those postponements weighed on him, according to the obituary.

Story continues

More: Who they are: 64 Pennsylvania residents arrested for involvement in Capitol insurrection

Matthew Perna, pictured here in his LinkedIn profile, died by suicide on Feb. 25, awaiting his turn in court on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots last year.

“Because of this, Matt's heart broke and his spirit died. Matt did not have a hateful bone in his body. He embraced people of all races, income brackets, and beliefs, never once berating anyone for having different views,” the obituary said.

He was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 25, 2021, for entering the U.S. Capitol, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and intent to impede official proceedings. He pleaded guilty in December to his charges. Exactly one year after his indictment, he committed suicide.

Kim Strong can be reached at kstrong@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Pennsylvania man charged in U.S. Capitol riots commits suicide