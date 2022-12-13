Pennsylvania man jailed after allegedly breaking into area hot spot

Dec. 13—A Pennsylvania man is now in custody after he allegedly took a gamble and robbed a Monongalia County hot spot.

Deputy Edward E. Olesh reported he was dispatched to the Smithtown Road location for a burglary alarm and on the way to the scene he was told the owners of the hot spot could see a man leaving the back door of the building on the security cameras.

Olesh wrote in a criminal complaint that he arrived on scene and saw a man walking from the back of the building.

The deputy said the man began to run after he initiated his emergency lights.

The suspect, identified as Briar D. Jones, 28, of Wind Ridge, Pa., was apprehended by Olesh after a brief foot pursuit. The deputy said Jones refused to comply with verbal commands to stop after he identified himself as a police officer.

According to the complaint, Jones was found in possession of $1, 933 and tools, which Olesh said were commonly used for breaking and entering.

Inside the business, several gambling machines were damaged and had the cash compartments pried open.

Out of nine total machines in the hot spot, six were missing all of the money, the complaint said.

The owner of the business was able to access security footage where Jones can be seen entering the rear door of the business and then using the tools to access the cash.

According to the report, the victim stated that each of the machines cost approximately $20, 000 to purchase.

Jones is charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property and grand larceny.

At an arraignment hearing Monday morning, Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Jones is currently in custody at North Central Regional Jail. Bond was set at $50, 000.

