Pennsylvania man pleads guilty in chase that ended with deadly Summit County crash

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty this week to charges related to a high-speed, three-county chase that ended in a deadly crash in Summit County.

Michael Simbo, 25, of Clinton Heights, Pa., was scheduled to go on trial Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Instead, he accepted a plea deal.

Simbo pleaded guilty in a video hearing Monday to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of vehicular assault and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, all third-degree felonies. Prosecutors amended the vehicular homicide charges, which were originally second-degree felonies.

Judge Tammy O’Brien will sentence Simbo June 21.

Troopers said Simbo was the driver of a car that led them on two chases from Trumbull County to Summit County on March 16, 2021. The car, which exceeded speeds of 100 mph, crashed on Boston Mills Road near Akron-Peninsula Road in Boston Township.

Two passengers, Ari’onna Tayler, 16, of Chester, Pa., and Ramon Smith, 22, of Flint, Mich. died. A third passenger and Simbo were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The car was being soiught in connection to a Pennsylvania shooting, troopers said.

Simbo is represented by attorneys Kani Hightower and Olivia Myers.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Pennsylvania man pleads guilty in double fatal after police chase