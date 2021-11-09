Pennsylvania man pleads guilty in connection with Route 287 drive-by shooting

SOMERVILLE – A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegal possession of a handgun in connection with a drive-by shooting on Interstate 287 earlier this year.

Raymond Bethancourt, 35, of Shillington, Pennsylvania, will be sentenced to five years in state prison for the second-degree charge under the plea agreement with the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

As part of the plea before Superior Court Judge Anthony Picheca, Bethancourt has agreed to testify against two other co-defendants in the case, Matthew Plaza, 32, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Luis Velez, 37, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Bethancort told Picheca that it was Plaza who shot at a motorcyclist on the highway about 6:30 p.m. May 23. An attempted murder charge is still pending against Plaza.

Bethancort said he was a passenger in the rear seat and Velez was the driver with Plaza in the front passenger seat.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bethancourt pleaded guilty to having in the car a loaded 9 mm Glock that was licensed in Pennsylvania.

He told the judge that when the motorcycle approached the car, Plaza shouted, "Wheels" out of the window and started firing his gun. Bethancourt said neither he nor Velez, who also had a gun, did not fire at the motorcyclist.

The prosecutor's office had speculated in the initial court hearing that the incident may have been gang-related because the victim was wearing the colors of the Outcasts, and one occupant of the car may have been a member of the Wheels of Soul motorcycle gang.

Bethancort, who said the three were traveling from the Lehigh Valley to New York City, said there was no plan or discussion among the trio before the action and confirmed the shooting was Plaza acting on his own volition.

The victim, who was traveling from Alabama to visit his girlfriend in Rahway, said he had been on the road for 12 hours and was confused because his navigation system took him for the first time through Pennsylvania on a trip to New Jersey.

Though the victim told police he was in "zombie mode," he was able to say he had been shot by an occupant of a white Honda Accord with Pennsylvania plates.

One bullet went through him, another hit the motorcycle and a third hit his helmet, according to information disclosed a previous court hearing.

The motorcyclist maintained control and made it to the Chipotle restaurant in the Chimney Rock Shopping Center on Route 22 in Bridgewater where he called 911. State troopers from the Somerville barracks responded and put out a bulletin to surrounding police departments to be on the outlook for the Honda.

North Plainfield police pulled over the car in a Route 22 QuickChek parking lot, and the three Pennsylvania men were removed at gunpoint.

Bethancourt will be sentenced on Jan. 10.

